Shocking: Rosh actor Mimoh Chakraborty feels nepotism doesn't exist, 'Despite being Mithun Chakraborty’s son, all the big directors, producers didn't cast me'

Mimoh Chakraborty will soon be seen in Rosh. The film, directed by Jayveer Panghaal, will be the actor’s first release on OTT. Rosh also marks Mimoh’s comeback professionally and it will soon stream on Voot. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

You have completed 15 years in the industry. What has failure taught you?

I completed 15 years when my debut film Jimmy (2008) was released. When that invincibility factor comes in, life beats you down and makes you believe that you are not any special. You should believe that you are like everybody else; this is just a profession. It doesn’t make me better than anyone or make them lesser than me. In fact we are all equal.

Could you elaborate further?

Failure has taught me a lot. It has taught me to have patience and also keep waiting for that one right film which will bring success to you. You have to be focussed to be able to attain success. There's a lot of hard work which goes in, especially in this profession. We face a lot of heartbreaks, doubts and sadness and also rejection. It’s been a very beautiful process.

Learning is a never-ending process. Since you are an actor, you are the target of many people. What do you have to say on this?

I have understood two things. It is entirely my opinion and to each his own. When it comes to nepotism for me despite being Mithun Chakraborty’s son, nepotism never existed. If it did then all the big directors/producers would have cast me. I don’t believe that there is nepotism, if at all it existed then I too would have been a super star.

Go on…

I believe in my capability, I know they will cast me one day. It’s all about the right time, opportunity and more. Dad told me if you want to be an actor it's entirely your choice. I will not introduce you. I audition for web, TV and films. I go and just stand and request them to try me out. I am an actor and just wish to work. It’s very sad that everyone is fighting their own battle. If you ask me do I feel envious of people (smiles), but that doesn’t mean I will pass bad comments about them. I will improve myself so that I become better for myself and will always be ready to run that extra mile.

This is your second innings. What do you have to say?

I wouldn’t call this as my second innings. I have been struggling for the last 15 years. I have had a solo hit Haunted 3D (2011), which was directed by Vikram Bhatt. I am still finding work meeting casting directors/producers. I was still very much here. I got shortlisted for so many shows and films, but in the end a lot of technicalities exist and at times there is politics involved and so many other things are involved. It’s all in the game. Rejections are an actor’s second best friend. Hope is the first best friend. Everybody who dreams to be an actor needs to come with a mind-set that 99 per cent you will have to face rejections. Just one per cent is that time when you will shine.

What is Rosh all about?

I can’t reveal the story as its suspense thriller. I play a computer analyst. This film will see many layers to these characters.

Your dad was unwell recently. What was wrong with him?

Back in the days he was shooting Luck (2009), there was an action sequence and he hit his back. His pain came back and started giving some complicated issues. Luckily, he is shooting right now for a new film in Bhopal. It’s an untitled film.

Your married life with Madalsa M Chakraborty is going steady and strong. What is the mantra you want to give to your friends from B-town?

The one ingredient for a blissful marriage that really works is to be friends-trust me. We are touching five years in July. What I have understood and my wife has understood is that being friends brings in compatibility, honesty and trust which just keep building. Today, my wife Maddy got me ready for this event. These small things strengthen your relationship. She is chilling at home and helped to come here with a smile. We understand that she is super busy with her show; I hardly get to see her. But whenever I meet her, we plan to go out and that’s how we make it up. Everyday there's a new challenge but it's worth it. My wife is super talented. My mother-in-law (Sheela Sharma) is a working machine and my father-in-law has done so much work on TV. Maddy is unstoppable. She will get up at 6 a.m. in the morning and come back and keep doing it every day. Hats off to her.