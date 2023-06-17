Father's Day 2023 Special: Star Kids Who Look Like Their Superstar Dads

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023

As we celebrate Father's Day on June 18, take a look at some sons who resemble their fathers, from the Indian Film Industry. Seen here is Abhishek Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan with father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan

Aryan Khan with father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan and father Saif Ali Khan

Dulquer Salmaan and father Megastar Mammootty

Kalidas Jayaram and father Jayaram

Mahesh Babu and father Krishna Ghattamaneni

Ram Charan and father and Megastar Chiranjeevi

Naga Chaitanya with father Nagarjuna

Sibiraj and father Sathyaraj