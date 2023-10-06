Fans Applaud Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj For Supporting Chinmayi Sripada, Trisha Krishnan Is Grateful To #MeToo Activist For Her Voice

Following the trailer of Leo drawing unprecedented fan love from across the borders, fans of Thalapathy Vijay have another reason to up their respect for their favourite actor and for the makers of Leo, at large.

While the trailer reveals the intentions of the makers' to entertain their audiences and offer them a mass Vijay entertainer, the team of Leo are also being applauded for providing an opportunity to singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripada, who has lent her voice for lead actress Trisha Krishnan in the film.

The singer who championed the Me Too cause and accused veteran lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment, found a personal sense of triumph following the launch of Leo's trailer.

She took to her X account to tweet, "I am a million times grateful to Mr Lokesh Kanagaraj and Mr Lalit for having taken this stand. THAT. IS. MY. VOICE. IN. LEO. FOR. TRISHA. And guess what? I have dubbed in Tamil, Telugu AND Kannada. #Badass"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trisha too on her part responded to Chinmayi's tweet expressing gratitude to the latter for having lent her voice. She tweeted, "And I am so grateful to you. Thank you Chin."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the uninitiated, a shadow ban was imposed on Chinmayi for speaking up against Vairamuthu. In addition to her cause, she had also actively spoken for victims who had accused senior actor and politician Radha Ravi for his sexual misdemeanours, which unfortunately had her membership from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) withdrawn, citing 'clerical errors'.

With her inclusion in Leo's credits, fans and Tamil industry insiders are heaping praises upon director Lokesh Kanagaraj for displaying solidarity with Chinmayi.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ABOUT LEO

Leo marks the second collaboration between director Kanagaraj and Vijay after their 2021 film Master. The 49-year old actor plays the titular role as Leo Das. The film also stars Trisha, who teams up with the actor after a gap of 15 years. Sanjay Dutt essays the role of the principal antagonist. The supporting cast also includes Arjun Sarja, Harold Das, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Maya S Krishnan, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand.

Sources also reveal that Leo will be an inclusion to Kanagaraj's LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) which also includes Kaithi starring Karthi and Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.

The film officially releases in cinemas on October 19, 2023.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)