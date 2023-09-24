Leo: Thalapathy Vijay's October Release To Go The Jailer And Jawan Route

While fans of Thalapathy Vijay and more importantly those who are cueing in all updates related to their favourite star's upcoming release Leo, await the dates of the grand audio launch, new developments now suggest that the film's team is borrowing a leaf from the promotional plans of Rajinikanth's Jailer and SRK's Jawan.

While the soundtrack so far has only released the song Naa Ready in Tamil, fans are eagerly waiting for its Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi versions. Besides that, the Us distributors of the movie namely Prathyangira Cinemas and AA Creations have announced that Leo will begin its promotional trail in full swing in the next coming weeks. But, taking the lead from Jailer and Jawan, the makers of Leo have screened the film's stills and visuals at New York's Times Square Tower. The distributors also maintain that the film's advance bookings will commence from the US, starting September 27. The film will be first premiered in the US, a day prior to its official release in India i.e October 19.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that fans are rather unhappy with how the makers have treaded the promotions for the film, so far. For weeks, except the Naa Ready song, makers have not released any further information or scoop to keep the excitement or engagement abuzz. Which is a justifiable concern, since the film's release is less than a month away.

However, everyone would have to wait till Leo's audio launch which is slated to be held in Chennai on September 30. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, incidentally, Leo will also mark the third consecutive big soundtrack for the music director after Jailer and Jawan. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles.

