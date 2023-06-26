Complaint Filed Against Thalapathy Vijay For 'Smoking', Leo Actor Accused Of Promoting Drugs

Thalapathy Vijay in Leo | A still from the song Naa Ready

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Leo, has landed in a legal soup. The first song from the film, 'Naa Ready', was released on June 22, and even though it has already become a chartbuster, it has invited legal trouble for Vijay and the team of Leo.

A complaint has been filed against Vijay and the makers of 'Leo' for smoking in the song. The actor has been accused of promoting the usage of drugs by an activist from Chennai.

The activist urged the court to take action against the superstar and the makers under the Narcotics Control Act.

Thalapathy Vijay accused of promoting drugs usage

As per reports, an activist named RTI Selvam from Chennai has filed a complaint against Vijay and makers of Leo for "glorifying drug usage" and "rowdyism" in the song 'Naa Ready'.

The actor and the makers are yet to release an official statement over the controversy.

This is not the first time that Vijay has been pulled up for showing the usage of cigarettes and tobacco in his films. A few days ago, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president and MP Anbumani Ramadoss had asked the actor to not endorse smoking as children and youth watch his films.

When Vijay promised to not smoke on screen

Back in 2007, a huge controversy had erupted in Tollywood over actors smoking on screen. It was then that Vijay had promised that he would cooperate with the government and comply with their anti-smoking drives by not showing smoking scenes in the film.

Reminding him of his promise, Anbumani has now said that Vijay should be careful as the youth watch his films and draw inspiration from him, and that it was the actor's social responsibility to "protect the public" from smoking.

"Vijay should refrain from smoking scenes in movies as he promised in 2007 and 2012," he said.