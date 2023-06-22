Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: 8 Expensive Things Owned By The Varisu Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023

It's that time of the year when hardcore fans of Kollywood's biggest superstar Thalapathy Vijay will dance their hearts out as their favourite star circles another year around the sun. On the Master's 48th birthday, here's taking a look at the king's most extravagant buys

Vijay owns a seaside bungalow worth ₹80 crores at Neelankarai area in Chennai

His collection of cars is enviable with first, a Rolls Royce Ghost worth ₹6-8 crores

Followed by a Ford Mustang worth ₹74 lakhs

A Range Rover Evoque worth ₹65 lakhs

A Mercedes Benz GLA worth 87 lakhs

A Mini Cooper worth ₹45 lakhs

An Audi A8 worth Rs. 1.17 crores

A limited edition watch worth ₹90 lakhs, which he wore in the movie Varisu

