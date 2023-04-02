Thalapathy Vijay: Hours after joining Instagram, actor becomes fastest Indian celeb to acquire 1 mn followers

A little after the mystery surrounding his impending debut on Instagram kept his ardent fan clubs abuzz with speculations, Thalapathy Vijay marked his grand entry onto the social networking site, earlier on Sunday evening.

Acquiring the fastest 2 million followers within four hours of his debut, the actor uploaded his first picture from the picturesque snow-capped mountains of Kashmir, where he is currently shooting for filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo'. Another picture on his story also gave a glimpse of the actor enjoying his time amidst a lot of snow in the beautiful state.

The 48-year old actor captioned his first post saying, 'Hello Nanbas and Nanbis', which translates to 'Hello friends' from Tamil.

Vijay is possibly the only Indian celeb to have amassed 1 million followers within 2 hours of joining the Gram, a feat earlier pulled off by BTS member V and Angelina Jolie.

Twitter is abuzz with a lot of love and happiness for the actor.

'Pathu Tahal' actor Silambarasan TR also welcomed the actor on his IG story saying, 'Welcome To Insta #thalapathy @actorvijay na'

In the coming days, it will be interesting to see how the actor keeps up to his gram game.

UPCOMING PROJECTS

Earlier in 2023, Vijay was seen in 'Varisu', a moderate hit directed by Vamshi Paidipally, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Later, this year, the actor will be seen in 'Leo', directed by Kanagaraj, whom he teams up with for the second time after the 2021 film 'Master'. He will be joined by Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Rumours are also rife that he will be teaming up with filmmaker Atlee for his 68th, once the latter wraps up shoot on Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

