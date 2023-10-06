Chinmayi Sripada Makes Comeback With Leo After 5-Year Ban: 'Million Times Grateful To Lokesh Kanagaraj' |

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has finally made a comeback after a long hiatus. Soon after the trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo was unveiled by the makers, Chinmayi revealed that she has dubbed for actress Trisha Krishnan's character in the film. Taking to her official X account, the singer also thanked the makers of Leo for giving her the opportunity.

For those unversed, Chinmayi had accused Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment as a part of the Me Too movement in India in 2018. The singer had alleged that he made sexual advances on her when she was recording a song. However, she later stated that she was 'banned' by the Tamil film industry.

"I am a million times grateful to Mr Lokesh Kanagaraj and Mr Lalit for having taken this stand. THAT. IS. MY. VOICE. IN. LEO. FOR. TRISHA. And guess what? I have dubbed in Tamil, Telugu AND Kannada," Chinmayi wrote on social media.

The trailer of Leo has created quite a buzz on social media platforms and fans of Thalapathy Vijay are leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement for the film's theatrical release on October 19.

Several theaters in Tamil Nadu also organised screenings of the trailer for fans on October 5.

Besides the trailer, the makers of Leo earlier revealed the official posters of the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Two songs from the film Naa Ready and Badass are already out on YouTube.

Leo marks the second collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay after their 2021 film Master. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Harold Das, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Maya S Krishnan, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand.

