Vijay's Fans Create Ruckus, Damage Chennai Theatre During Leo Trailer Screening; Shocking Visuals Surface

The much-awaited trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo was officially unveiled by the makers on Thursday (October 5). It was also screened at Rohini Silverscreens in Chennai and free entry was provided for Vijay's fans for the event.

However, hundreds of fans who gathered at the cinema hall to witness the trailer on the big screen were accused of creating ruckus at the venue and damaging the properties inside the theatre.

Several inside visuals of the cinema hall have surfaced on social media. Post the trailer screening, the theatre was found in a messy condition. Several seats were also broken. One of the videos also shows members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) inside the theatre premises.

The management initially requested permission to hold the trailer screening event outdoors. However, the police denied this request and instead suggested holding a screening inside the premises. Additionally, they provided police protection for the event.

Several fans, who attended the event, also shared the videos on social media and reportedly accused the theatre owners of mismanagement.

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement over the release of Leo trailer.

Several theaters in Tamil Nadu also organised screenings for the trailer on October 5. According to media reports, in Tirupur, fans experienced a delay in entering the theater due to a slight confusion regarding the timing of the screening. This might have caused some inconvenience for the attendees.

In one of the theaters in Madurai, fans celebrated the trailer release by pouring milk on a poster of Vijay. This is a common way for fans to express their excitement and admiration for their favourite celebrity.

The makers of Leo earlier revealed the official posters of the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Two songs from the film Naa Ready and Badass are already out on YouTube.

Leo marks the second collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay after their 2021 film Master. The 49-year old actor plays the titular role as Leo Das. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Harold Das, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Maya S Krishnan, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand.

Leo will release in cinemas on October 19, 2023.