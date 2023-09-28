 Badass: Second Single From Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Out Now
The song comes as a much-needed update for fans post the cancellation of the film's audio launch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
Just days after the unfortunate call was taken by the film's team to cancel the audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated release Leo, the makers decided to treat fans to a glimpse of the second single from the movie's soundtrack.

Titled Badass, the song has been sung and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Fans are further regaled with an idea of what does the story of the film comprise of.

Check out the lyric video of the song below.

Written by Vishnu Edavan, who has previously written songs for filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2022 release Vikram, the lyric video features an animated narrative about what the plot of the film entails.

The lyrics do give out an idea that Leo, the titular character that Vijay is essaying seems to have risen from unfortunate circumstances to now have emerged as an evil force who is revered and feared. The verses also indicate that Leo might have claimed mastery over evil forces who were out to get him and outsmart him.

Earlier, the film's first track Naa Ready was revealed on social media, three months ago, which already has over 100 million views and is trending across leading playlists listed on major music streaming platforms. Sung by Vijay, the song promises to get fans grooving at cinema halls, when the movie finally releases in cinemas on October 19.

About Leo

Leo marks Vijay's second film with Lokesh after the 2021 release Master. The film will also see the return of the actor's hit pairing opposite Trisha Krishnan after 15 years. The duo have worked in four films together before namely Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi. Sanjay Dutt will star as the principle antagonist. Earlier, it was confirmed that Leo might be the third film in Lokesh Cinematic Universe post Kaithi and Vikram. If it's true or not, remains to be seen.

