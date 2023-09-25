 Lokesh Kanagaraj To Include Thalapathy Vijay's Leo In His LCU?
Lokesh Kanagaraj To Include Thalapathy Vijay's Leo In His LCU?

Leo releases in cinemas on October 19

One of Tamil cinema's most anticipated release of 2023 is the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo, which will witness worldwide release on October 19, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj While Kanagaraj has already acquired a massive following for himself with the success of Kaithi and Vikram, fans have been waiting with bated breath to know what will be the next movie in his self-made Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU

With the climax of Vikram giving away speculations to a possible spin-off film on Suriya's Rolex Bhai character, an exclusive source from the sets of Leo has revealed to a leading portal that Kanagaraj is including Leo in his LCU. To quote the source, ""The Cinematic Universe that Lokesh has created with his films Kaithi and Vikram witnessed a crossover of characters. Now, the third installment in the LCU is Leo and Lokesh along with Vijay is set to create one of the biggest cinematic moments in the history of Tamil cinema."

The script of Leo has been penned by Lokesh with Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy and the film will be backed by Seven Screen Studio and The Route. However, if what the source said turns out to be true, then LCU alone will bring some of the biggest cinematic names together of Tamil cinema, featuring the likes of Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Suriya, Karthi and Fahadh Faasil.

The coming weeks to Leo's release are bound to be filled with a lot of fanfare and excitement. Starting first, the audio launch of the film is scheduled in Chennai on September 30, 2023. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the principal antagonist and Trisha Krishnan as the lead opposite Vijay. Fans are equally excited to see Vijay and Trisha team up together on-screen after more than a decade.

