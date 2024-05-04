Heeramandi Actress Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In ₹1.40 Lakh Breezy Printed Co-Ord Set

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 04, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha is basking in the success of her recently released series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Photo Via Instagram

On Saturday, May 4, Sonakshi Sinha treated fans to her look of the day, in which, she was seen wearing a colourful co-ord set.

Sonakshi Sinha's multi-coloured co-ord set is from Payal Singhal and is priced at ₹140,000.

The outfit consists of a multi-colored blazer and sharara pants. She added a pink camisole below the blazer.

Sonakshi Sinha opted for a poker straight hair look.

For makeup, Sonakshi Sinha base was kept dewy with a pink nude colour lipshade and her signature winged eyeliner.

