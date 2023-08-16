Fan Walks From Chennai To Uttarakhand To Meet Rajinikanth; Here's What The Superstar Did When They Finally Met

Superstar Rajinikanth has amassed millions of fans in the country over the years, and often, they are seen going out of their way to grab the attention of their idol. At present, Rajinikanth is touring in the Himalayas, and when a fan got to know of this, he decided to follow the star and meet him some day.

And the day indeed arrived for the fan, who walked from Chennai to Uttarakhand for 55 days, just to meet Rajinikanth once.

Rajinikanth has been visiting several temples in Uttarakhand and he was also seen meditating in a cave recently.

Fan walks for 55 days to meet Rajinikanth

Ra Arjunamurthy, who is touring around with Rajinikanth, shared a picture of the superstar with the fan after they finally met in Uttarakhand.

He stated that the man walked for 55 days from Chennai to the Mahavatar Babaji's cave in Uttarakhand just to meet Rajinikanth.

As soon as the actor got to know of it, he met the fan, interacted with him, and even helped him financially. Not just that, but Rajinikanth also helped the man move to a small place with a sanyasi, as he was sleeping under a tree in the biting cold.

In the photo, Rajinikanth can be seen holding the man endearingly and getting a picture clicked with him outside a cave.

Rajinikanth's Himalayan trip

Rajinikanth had embarked on his trip to the Himalayas before the lockdown, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to cut it short and return home.

But just a day before the release of his film 'Jailer', the actor left for Uttarakhand from Chennai to continue the trip, and since then, several photos and videos of him visiting different temples in the state have been going viral.

Rajinikanth was first spotted at Swami Dayanand Saraswati's ashram, where he attended some seminars. He then visited the Badrinath temple, and also trekked for almost two hours to reach the cave of Mahavtar Babaji.

