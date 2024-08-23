 'Fake Baatein Karne Se Acha...': Emergency Actor Shreyas Talpade Explains Why He Avoids Bollywood Parties
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Fake Baatein Karne Se Acha...': Emergency Actor Shreyas Talpade Explains Why He Avoids Bollywood Parties

'Fake Baatein Karne Se Acha...': Emergency Actor Shreyas Talpade Explains Why He Avoids Bollywood Parties

Shreyas Talpade will be seen as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the political drama Emergency, which is directed by Kangana Ranaut.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 05:59 PM IST
article-image

Actor Shreyas Talpade is gearing up for the release of his upcoming political drama Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, who also stars in the titular role. Talpade will play the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a recent interview, the actor revealed why he does not attend Bollywood parties.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Shreyas said, "Udhar jake kya baatein karenge? Kabhi Kabhi acha hota hai ki, fake baatein karne se acha baatein naa karo. I love spending time at home with my family. It is not like I will get work after attending a party. Aapko shayad parties mein bakwas karne bulayenge shayad."

Read Also
‘Log Thak Gaye Hai’: Shreyas Talpade On Big Stars' Films Flopping In Theatres
article-image

In response to this, Kangana Ranaut, who was also a part of the conversation, denied it and said, "There is nothing like that. You won't get the work you want, but you will get faltu work."

The Iqbal actor stated that his only focus is to work and do good work and he always tries to ensure that other people's work does not get spoiled because of him.

FPJ Shorts
'Fake Baatein Karne Se Acha...': Emergency Actor Shreyas Talpade Explains Why He Avoids Bollywood Parties
'Fake Baatein Karne Se Acha...': Emergency Actor Shreyas Talpade Explains Why He Avoids Bollywood Parties
Powermech Projects Shares Shot Up Over 16% On NSE After Declaring 1:1 Bonus
Powermech Projects Shares Shot Up Over 16% On NSE After Declaring 1:1 Bonus
Lady Roasts Hrithik Roshan As He Wore 'Girly T-Shirt' During K3G Shoot, Netizens React: 'Saved Him From Being Chapri' (VIDEO)
Lady Roasts Hrithik Roshan As He Wore 'Girly T-Shirt' During K3G Shoot, Netizens React: 'Saved Him From Being Chapri' (VIDEO)
HPBOSE Class 10 2024 Compartment Results Declared; Check Details Here
HPBOSE Class 10 2024 Compartment Results Declared; Check Details Here
Read Also
Shreyas Talpade Hints His Cardiac Arrest Could Be Due To COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘We Have No Idea...’
article-image

Recently, a social media post claimed that Shreyas had passed away. Later, the actor has quashed the death hoax. Sharing an official statement, he wrote, "Dear All, I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY, and HEALTHY. I’ve become aware of a viral post claiming m demise."

"While I understand that humour has its place, when it’s misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family," he added

Take a look:

Read Also
'Enjoy Karenge, Daaru Peeyenge': Kangana Ranaut’s Old VIDEO Inviting Media To Manali During...
article-image

Meanwhile, Emergency is slated to release on September 6, 2024. Starring Anupam Kher, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Fake Baatein Karne Se Acha...': Emergency Actor Shreyas Talpade Explains Why He Avoids Bollywood...

'Fake Baatein Karne Se Acha...': Emergency Actor Shreyas Talpade Explains Why He Avoids Bollywood...

Lady Roasts Hrithik Roshan As He Wore 'Girly T-Shirt' During K3G Shoot, Netizens React: 'Saved Him...

Lady Roasts Hrithik Roshan As He Wore 'Girly T-Shirt' During K3G Shoot, Netizens React: 'Saved Him...

Flashback Friday: When Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu Was Shot Outside Ukraine President...

Flashback Friday: When Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu Was Shot Outside Ukraine President...

Swara Bhasker Joins Netizens In Slamming Vivek Agnihotri For 'Smiling' While Protesting Against...

Swara Bhasker Joins Netizens In Slamming Vivek Agnihotri For 'Smiling' While Protesting Against...

After Arshad Warsi's Comment, Old Video Of Allu Arjun Comparing Hrithik Roshan To Prabhas Goes Viral

After Arshad Warsi's Comment, Old Video Of Allu Arjun Comparing Hrithik Roshan To Prabhas Goes Viral