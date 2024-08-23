'Fake Baatein Karne Se Acha...': Emergency Actor Shreyas Talpade Explains Why He Avoids Bollywood Parties

Actor Shreyas Talpade is gearing up for the release of his upcoming political drama Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, who also stars in the titular role. Talpade will play the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a recent interview, the actor revealed why he does not attend Bollywood parties.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Shreyas said, "Udhar jake kya baatein karenge? Kabhi Kabhi acha hota hai ki, fake baatein karne se acha baatein naa karo. I love spending time at home with my family. It is not like I will get work after attending a party. Aapko shayad parties mein bakwas karne bulayenge shayad."

In response to this, Kangana Ranaut, who was also a part of the conversation, denied it and said, "There is nothing like that. You won't get the work you want, but you will get faltu work."

The Iqbal actor stated that his only focus is to work and do good work and he always tries to ensure that other people's work does not get spoiled because of him.

Recently, a social media post claimed that Shreyas had passed away. Later, the actor has quashed the death hoax. Sharing an official statement, he wrote, "Dear All, I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY, and HEALTHY. I’ve become aware of a viral post claiming m demise."

"While I understand that humour has its place, when it’s misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family," he added

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Emergency is slated to release on September 6, 2024. Starring Anupam Kher, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik, among others.