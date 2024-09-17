Fahmaan Khan To Tie The Knot With Dharampatni Costar Aditi Shetty? (Exclusive)

Fahmaan Khan, who is all set to return onscreen with Star Plus' upcoming show opposite Sonakshi Batra is all set to take the plunge in his real life soon. The Free Press Journal has learnt of some exclusive scoop which may leave the fans of the actor pretty elated. Read on to know the details.

Well, a little birdie tells us that the actor has been in a relationship with Aditi Shetty, his costar from Dharampatnii for quite some time now and that the couple is all set to tie the knot soon. Our source says, ''Fahmaan and Aditi have been very serious with each other and they have been going around for a while. They re planning to get married soon. Maybe by the end of this year or by early next year.''

While Fahmaan and Aditi have never made their relationship public, our source says that the couple have been going around ever since their stint together in Dharampatnii. The source says, ''Both of them have kept their relationship private because they are pretty private people like that, but they are head over heels in love with each other. They can make their relationship official too pretty soon.''

We asked the source about the wedding dates too but could not find any confirmation on the same. Since Aditi and Fahmaan's wedding will be inter faith, we also quizzed the said source about the wedding rituals and they said, ''Well, we do not know that as of now. Aditi is a hindu and Fahmaan is a muslim, lets see if the wedding will be a hindu style wedding or a muslim one, or maybe a mixture of both rituals.''

For the uninformed, Aditi played the character of Fahmaan's onscreen second wife in Colors TV's Dharampatnii. The actress is currently a part of Zee TV's 'Bhagya Lakshmi.' As for Fahmaan, he is all set to lead Star Plus' upcoming show 'Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha,' promos of the same have been released by the channel.