 Fahmaan Khan & Sonakshi Batra's New Show To Be Remake Of Bengali Serial Ichhe Node, Has Harshad-Pranali Connection Too: REPORTS
Fahmaan Khan and Sonakshi Batra have reportedly been roped in for Leena Gangopadhyay's upcoming show for Star Plus. The show is apparently a remake of popular Bengali serial 'Ichhe Node.' It also has a connection with Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Leena Gangopadhyay, the producer of Star Plus' Jhanak is all set to bring in a fresh story on the channel. While there have been various anticipations surrounding the show and the actors approached, a few new reports claim that Fahmaan Khan and Sonakshi Batra have been locked in to essay the leads.

Now, according to a recent report in Gossips TV, this show, produced by the makers of Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's Jhanak, will be based on Star Jalsha's very popular 'Ichhe Node.' Starring Vikram Chatterjee and Solanki Roy, the show was written by Leena Gangopadhyay an produced by Saibal Banerjee under the banner of Magic Moments Motion pictures. The story of this show revolved around the lives of two sisters who fall in love with the same boy. The elder sister is intelligent and smart and the younger sister is in complete awe of her. However, the older sister despises the younger one since childhood, also because she finds out that the younger one is adopted. As the story proceeds, the older sister falls in love with a boy. However, the boy falls in love with the docile younger sister who has a knack for music. This way, the sisters find themselves entangled in a love triangle, giving rise to a lot of drama, twists and turns.

Well, this story line was explored by the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai during the third generation, which starred Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant as the leads. While it did get numbers, it will be interesting to watch if a similar story line is able to hold the interest of the viewers once again.

On the work front, Fahmaan Khan's last show 'Krishna Mohini,' tanked terribly after it failed to garner numbers, even when the makers of the show tried exploring a bold topic. As for Sonakshi Batra, is known for her stint in shows like Udaariyan and Nima Dengzonpa.

There has been no official confirmation on the above information by Fahmaan Khan, Sonakshi Batra and the makers of the show.

