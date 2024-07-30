Fahmaan Khan & Debattama Saha Wrap Up Shoot Of Their Show Krishna Mohini, Bid Final Adieu

Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha starrer Krishna Mohini on Colors TV has been axed by the channel owing to the falling TRPs of the show. The show marked the comeback of both Fahmaan and Debattama on television after a brief while and also explored a very sensitve topic; Homosexuality.

While this subject on television was being explored for the first time and both the makers and the actors were hailed for taking up a show like this, it some how failed to tug the strings of the viewers' hearts and as a result of the same, it failed to leave an impact.

Debattama and Fahmaan, who essayed the lead roles in the show took to their Instagram stories to give a sneak peek into the last day of shoot. While Fahmaan posed in front of a mirror in a pastel sherwani, Debattama, shared a short video of her on the last day of the show. Needless to say, the actress looked visibly heartbroken.

Both Fahmaan and Debattama have refrained from commenting on the show's abrupt end. The show also starred Ketaki Kulkarni, who essayed the character of Mohan, Krishna's(Debattama) brother on the show who identifed as a woman. Both the makers and the actors tried their best to cover all the ordeals the trans community goes through. It is also believed that the story of the show was loosely inspired by Sushmita Sen's superhit web series 'Taali.'