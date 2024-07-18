Fahmaan Khan Opens Up About Sumbul Touqeer & Dating Rumours With Shweta Tiwari

Actor Fahmaan Khan is known for his best work in television. He made his debut with a supporting role in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka and has since appeared in hit shows such as Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Apna Time Bhi Aayega.

Recently, Fahmaan Khan spilled the beans on his personal life, addressing dating rumours with Shweta Tiwari and discussing how his friendship ended with Sumbul Touqeer. Fahmaan's big break came with his role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, where rumours of him dating Shweta Tiwari began.

Here's what he stated about dating rumours with Shweta Tiwari

Speaking about the time when Shweta was going through a divorce and there were rumours linking them, Siddharth Kannan asked about their relationship. Fahmaan responded, "We know what our bond was, how we understood each other, and what our relationship was. If there was something to hide, there would have been a problem. When you are actually in that relationship, and people start to notice, you become a little conscious that people might find out, but if there's nothing, then you don't need to be conscious."

Fahmaan on Friendship Breakup with Sumbul Touqeer

The actor gained fame after playing the lead role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie opposite Sumbul Touqeer. However, after the show ended, rumours circulated about a rift between them, and they are no longer on speaking terms. Addressing this, he said, "Cheezein ho jaati hai yaar. Once you move out of a show and you start doing things in your own life. Then, you don't have time as such, that way. This is a topic that brings in a lot of weird comments from people. These stans that happen on Twitter and Instagram... ki uske baare mein baat kyu karte ho aap. Arey, tumko kya hai? Why do I knot? It's very important for me to stay the way I am. Mere dil mei, aur uske dil mei bhi wahi hai. We're very connected to each other and we want the best for each other. But, circumstances are such that we don't want to stay in touch at this point."

He also opened up about whether he misses their friendship, saying, "Abhi nahi. Haa, obviously yaar. Kisiki dosti toot ti hai toh thodi takleef toh hoti hai. Par abhi toh, you move on. Insaan mar jata hai, aap move on kar kate ho life mei. Toh ye insaan toh zinda bhi hai toh koi stress nahi hai iska. Kabhi na kabhi, mil jaenge kahin na kahin."

Fahmaan also revealed that due to their busy schedules, he doesn't get to talk much with Shweta Tiwari. He mentioned staying in touch with Sumbul via Instagram stories.