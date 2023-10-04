Exclusive: 'No One Helped Me While I Was Struggling,' Says Mission Raniganj Actor Ravi Kishan | Photo by ANI

Ravi Kishan will be seen next in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film unfolds the story of an unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill, the man who built a capsule and rescued 65 trapped miners facing miseries stuck-300 feet underground at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. It is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and is scheduled to release on 6 October, 2023. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Ravi talks about his role, sharing screen space with Akshay and more.

Excerpts:

Do you believe that Mission Raniganj is a big learning for today’s youth?

Now a days, youth is getting to see more of girls getting raped or somebody being murdered. It’s surprising that the crowd standing around start making videos in their mobiles, rather than saving the poor girls being subjected to rape or murder. Our film conveys the message that this unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill, who was almost 300 ft. underground, could have left the people to die but he didn't bother about the flooded area deep down instead tried to rescue the victims.

Elaborate further…

What are we doing as citizens? We can at least help anyone in danger on the ground instead of shooting videos and posting it on social media. Are we honest to our citizens be it of any caste, creed, religion and supporting them whenever needed? While our Honorable PM Narendra Modi has visualised India to becoming the super power, if we give in our bit, we will be up there as a strong country in the near future.

How was it to work with Akshay Kumar since the 90’s?

Akshay and I have been friends since the nineties. We earlier started with Zakhmi Dil, Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri. We both have a wonderful journey. He was blessed to have got all hit films in his filmy career. His stars supported him fast while my stars brightened up a little later. He feels very proud about my professional journey and recommended me to Firoz Nadiadwala in, “Welcome”. It feels nice that an actor of his stature recognises the work and efforts I have been putting in for so many years. My life story should reach people; I started from nowhere and with no Godfather but standing successful.

Tell us about your future films.

My next is Laapataa Ladies It’s an amazing film. Director Kiran Rao is going to surprise everyone. The film received a standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festival. I also have an OTT project with Vijay Varma. I am doing a series titled Vakalatnama, I am a part of a Pan India film titled Mahadeva Ka Gorakhpur which is going to come soon. I also sing songs and this way I try and remain committed to my Bollywood profession. Down Tollywood, I have a Pawan Kalyan starrer film, which refers to an 1870 story. I play a positive Muslim character. It has an interesting story for which I have just finished one schedule.

What you have to say on your successful stint both in Bollywood and Politics?

When I needed some help, no one helped me while I was struggling. God has given me this opportunity to prove to those who didn’t help me. Now, I have the power to help others. I am happy if I can help people raise their voice in the parliament. Why not? I raised my voice on the drugs issue in the parliament. And now, the junior artist’s bill is in talks too.

Go on…

I can do so many things with being at the most powerful post of Member of Parliament so I am lending all my support for certain issues. I am doing so many good things for my industry. I have submitted the bill for junior artists for the following issues; they should get houses at cheaper rates. This bill also has a mention about sanction of pension in their old age.

