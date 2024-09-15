Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat During Cricket Match With Munawar Faruqui In Delhi, Officials Empty Stadium - Visuals Surface

In a shocking incident, Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav received a death threat during a cricket match with comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui on Sunday. The two clashed during an ECL 2024 match at the IG Indoor Stadium in Delhi, in which Elvish captained his team Haryanvi Hunters (HH) against Munawar's Mumbai Disruptors (MD).

The two captains engaged in some lighthearted banter with presenter Shefali Bagga on field before the match begun, however, soon after Elvish received a death threat for playing against Munawar, which sent the officials into frenzy.

The jam-packed stadium was vacated by the officials as part of their safety protocol and the entrances were then sealed. Several photos and videos have now surfaced on social media in which Elvish fans can be seen storming out of the stadium in huge numbers.

The match continued with only members of the management and other officials in attendance. Elvish and the organisers are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

It is to be noted that during the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) earlier this year, Elvish and Munawar were seen bonding and hugging each other, which did not go down well with the fans and followers of the former.

Elvish was labelled a "traitor" and "anti-Hindu" for his camaraderie with Munawar, and he was also given death threats. As the controversy blew out of proportion, Elvish had issued an unconditional apology and had stated that he would any day sacrifice his friendship with Munawar for the sake of his religion.

"Apne Hindu dharam ke upar, apne sanatan dharam ke upar, ek nahi, hazaar Munawar Faruqui qurbaan hai. I don't consider him my friend or brother," he had said.