 Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat During Cricket Match With Munawar Faruqui In Delhi, Officials Empty Stadium - Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentElvish Yadav Gets Death Threat During Cricket Match With Munawar Faruqui In Delhi, Officials Empty Stadium - Visuals Surface

Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat During Cricket Match With Munawar Faruqui In Delhi, Officials Empty Stadium - Visuals Surface

Earlier this year, during the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL), Elvish and Munawar were seen hugging each other, which did not go down well with the former's followers, who called him a "traitor"

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 09:29 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident, Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav received a death threat during a cricket match with comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui on Sunday. The two clashed during an ECL 2024 match at the IG Indoor Stadium in Delhi, in which Elvish captained his team Haryanvi Hunters (HH) against Munawar's Mumbai Disruptors (MD).

The two captains engaged in some lighthearted banter with presenter Shefali Bagga on field before the match begun, however, soon after Elvish received a death threat for playing against Munawar, which sent the officials into frenzy.

Read Also
Elvish Yadav REACTS To Munawar Faruqui Getting Attacked With Eggs: 'Kamyabi Ke Saath Aisi Cheezein...
article-image

The jam-packed stadium was vacated by the officials as part of their safety protocol and the entrances were then sealed. Several photos and videos have now surfaced on social media in which Elvish fans can be seen storming out of the stadium in huge numbers.

The match continued with only members of the management and other officials in attendance. Elvish and the organisers are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat During Cricket Match With Munawar Faruqui In Delhi, Officials Empty Stadium - Visuals Surface
Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat During Cricket Match With Munawar Faruqui In Delhi, Officials Empty Stadium - Visuals Surface
Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 'Mira Road Cha Maharaja' Focuses On Social Issues With Cyber-Fraud Awareness & Women Safety Initiatives
Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 'Mira Road Cha Maharaja' Focuses On Social Issues With Cyber-Fraud Awareness & Women Safety Initiatives
Uttar Pradesh: Tourist Caught Urinating At Taj Mahal Sparks Outrage Among Hindu Groups (Video)
Uttar Pradesh: Tourist Caught Urinating At Taj Mahal Sparks Outrage Among Hindu Groups (Video)
Anant Chaturdashi 2024: BMC Prepares For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion With 204 Artificial Ponds & 12,000 Staff
Anant Chaturdashi 2024: BMC Prepares For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion With 204 Artificial Ponds & 12,000 Staff
Read Also
'Bigg Boss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time...': Elvish Yadav Takes Dig At Munawar Faruqui's Hookah...
article-image

It is to be noted that during the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) earlier this year, Elvish and Munawar were seen bonding and hugging each other, which did not go down well with the fans and followers of the former.

Elvish was labelled a "traitor" and "anti-Hindu" for his camaraderie with Munawar, and he was also given death threats. As the controversy blew out of proportion, Elvish had issued an unconditional apology and had stated that he would any day sacrifice his friendship with Munawar for the sake of his religion.

Read Also
FULL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Punches, Kicks YouTuber After Latter Targets His Videos Of Hugging Munawar...
article-image

"Apne Hindu dharam ke upar, apne sanatan dharam ke upar, ek nahi, hazaar Munawar Faruqui qurbaan hai. I don't consider him my friend or brother," he had said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat During Cricket Match With Munawar Faruqui In Delhi, Officials Empty...

Elvish Yadav Gets Death Threat During Cricket Match With Munawar Faruqui In Delhi, Officials Empty...

'I Am Not In Ukraine': Kate Winslet Says It's 'NOT F**king Brave' To Go Nude, Ditch Makeup On Screen

'I Am Not In Ukraine': Kate Winslet Says It's 'NOT F**king Brave' To Go Nude, Ditch Makeup On Screen

Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja On Pampering Son Yash After Losing Premature Daughter At 3 Months:...

Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja On Pampering Son Yash After Losing Premature Daughter At 3 Months:...

Salman Khan Visits Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Residence For Ganpati Darshan, Performs Special...

Salman Khan Visits Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Residence For Ganpati Darshan, Performs Special...

Influencer Defends Diljit Dosanjh's High Dil-Luminati Tour Prices, Takes Dig At Justin Bieber: 'We...

Influencer Defends Diljit Dosanjh's High Dil-Luminati Tour Prices, Takes Dig At Justin Bieber: 'We...