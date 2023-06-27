Eid-ul-Adha 2023: 'Emraan Hashmi Is A Devout Muslim, Can Recite Entire Quran By Heart', Says Co-Star Humaima Malick

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has been a part of the industry for two decades now, and during this period, he has played diverse roles and has been a part of some of the biggest hits. While everyone knows Emraan as an actor, he is quite secretive when it comes to his personal life, and people do not know much about his off-screen persona.

Giving an insight into Emraan's nature behind the cameras, his co-star Humaima Malick recently stated that he is highly respectable man who values his job and co-workers.

For the unawares, Humaima shared the screen with Emraan in the 2014 film 'Raja Natwarlal'.

'Emraan Hashmi knows Quran by heart'

During a recent interaction, the Pakistani actress heaped praise on Emraan and reminisced her time working with the actor.

Sharing some lesser-known facts about Emraan with his fans, Humaima stated that the actor can recite the entire Quran byheart and called him a devout Muslim.

"We used to gather together and recite Ayahs. I highly respect him as a person. A man who values his job and his coworkers is a man who values respect," she said.

She went on to say that Emraan has a pure heart and that he harbours no hate or malice towards anyone.

Emraan Hashmi's latest projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan was last seen in the film 'Selfiee', opposite Akshay Kumar.

In the film, he played a middle-class police officer who is an ardent fan of Akshay Kumar, who plays a superstar. However, the narrative kicks off when Akshay's character demeans him and refuses to click a selfie with him, resulting into a mass campaign against the famous actor.

Emraan will be next seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3'.