Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Date, Significance And Celebrations Of This Auspicious Islamic Festival | FPJ

Eid-ul-Adha is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami and is celebrated in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah - the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It honours and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's absolute dedication to Allah.

Eid-ul-Adha Date:

The oldest and largest socio-religious organisation of Indian Muslims, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29. Bangladesh, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and Singapore will also mark Bakrid on the same day. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will celebrate the festival on June 28.

Eid-ul-Adha History and Significance:

Abraham, or Prophet Ibrahim, had a recurring dream of slaughtering his son, Ismael, to fulfil the wishes of God. Ibrahim told his beloved son about these dreams and explained how God wanted him to make the sacrifice. Ismael, a man of God himself, agreed with his father and asked him to execute Allah's wishes. However, Shaitan (the devil) tried to tempt Ibrahim and deter him from attempting the sacrifice. But Ibrahim shunned it away by pelting it with stones.

Allah saw Ibrahim's absolute devotion and sent Jibreel (Angel Gabriel), the Archangel, bearing a sheep for the slaughter. Jibreel told Ibrahim that Allah was pleased with his faithfulness and sent this sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son.

Since then, cattle sacrifice during the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael's love for Allah. It also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly for the sake of Allah.

Eid-ul-Adha Celebrations:

A key highlight is the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, which is later divided into three parts—one for the family, one for relatives, and one for the needy. The festival promotes values of compassion, unity, and generosity and fosters familial and social bonds, encourages acts of charity, and strengthens the sense of community.

Bakrid is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in different parts of India. People of the Muslim community Muslims gather in mosques to offer special prayers and listen to sermons. They dress in their finest attire and visit family and friends, exchanging greetings and gifts.

Muslims also mark the festival by eating delicious food, giving alms to the poor, and getting together with family, relatives and loved ones to share joy and love. Friends and family also sit together to enjoy a feast, including dishes like mutton biryani, mutton korma, mutton keema, bhuna kaleji and more, and the desserts include sheer khurma and kheer. Women also apply mehendi on their hands to add more beauty to the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

Bakrid is a gazetted holiday in India, and a majority of all national, state and local government workplaces remain closed. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also mention Bakrid as a bank holiday.

Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's readiness to sacrifice his son. Thus, Bakrid is a specific celebration within the larger umbrella of Eid festivals, highlighting the significance of sacrifice and obedience.

Read Also 7 Trendy Makeup Ideas For Eid Parties That Will Make You Look Like A Star