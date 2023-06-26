7 Trendy Makeup Ideas For Eid Parties That Will Make You Look Like A Star

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
You can go for a fresh, dewy makeup look like Sara Ali Khan. You just need a liquid lip colour in lighter pink and orange shades, mascara, thin eyeliner and you can also, apply an eye shadow of lighter colour
You can create dramatic look with your eye makeup. Go for coloured eyeliner, mascara and eyeshadow near the lower eyeline as well similar to Hina Khan. You can part your hair from the midddle and tie a ponytail. For the lips, go for a matte lipstick in shade that can complement with your outfit
To get this look: After contouring, apply blush to your cheek bones. For the eye; apply mascara & light pink eyeshadow also, beneath your lower eyeline. Complete the look by applying a dark pink lipstick like Aditi Rao Hydari
If you are thinking to wear something black; take inspiration from the gorgeous Parineeti Chopra. You can go for a smokey eye look or try applying eyeliner in different styles and let your eyes do the talking. Apply a nude lip colour, blush to your cheeks
If your outfit is pink or if it has pink shade dominating other colours; then you can go for a pink lipstick and eyeshadow. Apply blush to your cheeks and mascara to highlight your beautiful eyelashes. You can also, go for a nail art like Huma Qureshi
Not a fan of heavy makeup, then, just apply a nude lip colour, mascara and blush like Alia Bhatt
If you are a fan of winged eyeliner, then this makeup look is for you. Before starting with your makeup, make sure to cleanse your face and moisturise it. Also, apply a foundation according to your skin colour and type. Always carry a compact powder in your bag for giving a touchup to your makeup
