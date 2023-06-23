7 Bollywood Actresses Who Aced The Perfect Eyeliner Look

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023
While we know the retro winged eyeliner looks great on any occasion and is never out of fashion, Deepika Padukone completely stole the show with her subtle eye makeup
Talking about the classic winged eye linear look, the retro brigade has to definitely step in. Sadhana looked like a real Indian beauty with her winged eyelinear look matched perfectly with her saree, accessories and hair bun
Disha Patani looks bold in her thick winged eyelinear look
Want to add a dash of colour to your eye makeup; take inspiration from the diva; Malaika Arora who oomped up her style quotient with her blue winged eyeliner look
Priyanka Chopra Jonas graphic arrow eyelinear look could be your choice to look classy in gowns
Timeless Beauty Sharmila Tagore thick and wide-stretched winged eyelinear look is unconventional yet can create a striking impression
Asha Parekh looked graceful with winged eyelinear look and classic hairdo
