 'Don't Need Brain To Watch Them': Old Video Of Arshad Warsi Saying His Servants Enjoy South Films Goes Viral Amid Prabhas 'Joker' Row
In the old video, dating back to 2019, Arshad can be heard discussing his take on the Kannada film KGF that had released in December 2018 and was a blockbuster

Updated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is at the receiving end of severe backlash ever since he criticised Kalki 2898 AD and said that Prabhas was reduced to a 'joker' in the film. And now, netizens have dug up an old video of the Munna Bhai MBBS actor in which he can be heard saying that one does not need "much brains" to watch south films.

In the old video, dating back to 2019, Arshad can be heard discussing his take on the Kannada film KGF that had released in December 2018 and was a blockbuster. When the reporter mentioned that despite being a dubbed film, KGF won hearts of the Hindi audience, the actor replied, "All the people who work for me, all my servants watch dubbed South Indian movies. It is highly entertaining."

All my servants watch Hindi dubbed south movies. You don't need much brain to watch them. - Arshad Warsi
He went on to explain, "Someone like Rajinikanth, who is a big star there...of course, there must be a reason behind it. There is no need to think or use your brains to watch these movies. You see people flying, vehicles flying...you just eat your popcorn, watch the movie and go home."

As soon as the clip went viral, netizens pointed out how Arshad himself has acted in films like Golmaal, which has ample of cars flying and over-the-top scenes. "He has himself acted in some of the most cringeworthy movies in Hindi. Generalising the action sequences and brainless masala as south Indian films is just insecurity," a user wrote.

"I sympathised with Arshad Warsi in Prabhas issue but it seems he deliberately insults Southern Industry! He talks as if Bollywood delivers Inception, Tenet level of movies!" another user wrote.

What is Arshad Warsi-Prabhas controversy?

It all began after Arshad, during his appearance on the podcast, Unfiltered With Samdish, stated that he did not like the biggest film of the year, Kalki 2898 AD.

He said that while Amitabh Bachchan was terrific in the movie, Prabhas was like a 'joker' in it, and this did not go down well with the latter's fans.

Soon after, they flooded Arshad's social media with abusive comments, and several south celebs including Nani, Sharwanand, Ajay Bhupathi, Sudheer Babu, and others called his statement disrespectful.

