 Diwali 2023: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Extend Wishes With Adorable Photos
Diwali 2023: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Extend Wishes With Adorable Photos

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh can be seen performing puja at their residence in the images.

Updated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, popularly known as 'DeepVeer', on Sunday extended Diwali greetings with adorable pictures. Ranveer dropped a romantic picture on Instagram and posted, "Love and Light Happy Diwali @deepikapadukone."

In the first picture, Ranveer is seen receiving a peck from her better half Deepika. The couple can be seen performing puja at their residence in the images.

The duo looked beautiful in traditional attires on Diwali.

Ranveer was seen wearing a white kurta with floral print jacket while Deepika wore a pink suit.

Soon after 'DeepVeer' dropped the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Their two-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller film 'Don 3'.

