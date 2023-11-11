Mumbai: Ranveer Singh Sells 2 Apartments In Goregaon For ₹15.25 Crore |

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly sold his two apartments in Mumbai's Goregaon area, fetching a total of Rs 15.25 crore. The ‘Padmaavat’ actor initially acquired each of these apartments in December 2014 for Rs 4.64 crore. Situated in the upscale Oberoi Exquisite residential complex in Goregaon East, the apartments boast a generous 1,324 square feet each and come with a combined total of six parking spaces.

As per documents obtained by Moneycontrol, the stamp duty for each unit amounted to Rs 45.75 lakh. The transaction, completed on November 6, involved the sale of one of the flats to an individual already residing within the same housing complex.

Besides this, Ranveer Singh and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone purchased a Rs100+ crore sea-facing penthouse complete with 3 to 4 floors in Sagar Resham Building on Bandra Band Stand recently.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up to reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's upcoming police drama, 'Singham Again.' This action-packed film, directed by Rohit Shetty, boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone. Scheduled for release on Independence Day 2024, it is set to go head-to-head with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2.'

In addition to 'Singham Again,' Ranveer is also set to feature in 'Don 3,' directed by Farhan Akhtar. The 'Don' series is renowned for its captivating narratives, thrilling action sequences, and memorable moments. The original 'Don,' released in 2006, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, earning recognition as the Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Its sequel, 'Don 2,' hit screens in 2011 and achieved commercial success, featuring a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan.

Notably, Farhan Akhtar's directorial venture is a modern rendition of the 1978 film 'Don,' where Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role.

