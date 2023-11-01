WATCH: Ranveer Singh Says 'Just Looking Like A Wow' To Nita Ambani At Jio World Plaza Launch, Her Reaction Goes Viral

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire on Tuesday night as he sashayed down the ramp at the launch event of the grand Jio World Plaza mall in Mumbai. And it was not just his looks that stole the show, but he grabbed all the limelight when he went ahead and showered Nita Ambani with some quirky compliments.

A video of Ranveer from the event has now gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen showering praise on Nita Ambani by saying out loud the dialogue which is now all over the internet.

"So elegant, so beautiful, just looking like a wow!" he was seen telling Nita, leaving her in splits. She was seen laughing out loud along with the others present at the event.

Ranveer jumping on to the "wow" trend comes days after wife Deepika Padukone broke the internet with her hilarious video uttering the same dialogue.

Ranveer had commented under her video, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA!!!!! DEDD !!!!!"

Post the event, Ranveer and Deepika were also seen interacting with Nita Ambani, and the former, being the doting husband that he is, did not shy away from planting a cute peck on his wifey dearest's cheek in front of everyone.

About Jio World Plaza

Spread across 7,50,000 sq ft, the Plaza boasts of some of the most luxurious high-end brands in its premises.

Notable international newcomers to the Indian market including Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Cafe, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Cafe, and Rimowa have their stores in the mall.

The first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Laduree, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships and other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari will also be retailed at the Jio World Plaza.

