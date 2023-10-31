Deepika Padukone Stuns In Grey, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza Arrive At Jio World Plaza Launch In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2023

Deepika Padukone wore an off-shoulder dress from Louis Vuitton and paired it with knee-high boots at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Genelia D'Souza wore a pink and red powersuit and Riteish Deshmukh looked sharp in red as they graced their presence at Jio World Plaza's launch.

Prachee Shah Paandya donned an all-black outfit and added glamour by wearing a shimmer top at the launch event.

Ayesha Kanga, who is known for her portrayal of Yashika in the Netflix series Class, stunned in a golden shimmer co-ord set.