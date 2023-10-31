 Shah Rukh Khan To Host Grand Birthday Bash In Mumbai; Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone Expected To Attend
Shah Rukh Khan is all set to bring in his 58th birthday on November 2, 2023.

Updated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan To Host Grand Birthday Bash In Mumbai; Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone Expected To Attend

On November 2, 2023, Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his 58th birthday. To mark this special occasion, he will be hosting a star-studded bash for his industry friends in Bandra, Mumbai.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, after quiet birthdays through the pandemic, this year is special for Shah Rukh after the success of his two films Pathaan and Jawan.

The actor wants to mark his big day with the people from the film industry. "It’s more of an event to celebrate the success of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 on his birthday,” revealed the source.

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, and Siddharth Anand are expected to attend Shah Rukh's birthday bash. Salman Khan is also expected to pay a visit.

Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan's best friend, Shanaya Kapoor, including the Archies Gang will also be present at the event.

Meanwhile, on Shah Rukh's birthday, the team of Dunki will also be unveiling the teaser. He will be hosting a birthday event for his fans in Mumbai and will see the teaser with all his fans on his special day, according to Pinkvilla.

Dunki is slated to release on December 22, 2023, in India. However, the film will be theatrically released in overseas territories a day prior.

