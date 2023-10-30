 Shah Rukh Khan To Release Dunki Teaser On His Birthday, Watch It With Fans In Mumbai: Report
Dunki is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan To Release Dunki Teaser On His Birthday, Watch It With Fans In Mumbai: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his birthday on November 2, 2023. The actor is currently basking in the success of his films Pathaan and Jawan, which released this year and did incredible at the box office.

The actor also has Dunki releasing this year. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh is all set to unveil the teaser of Dunki on his birthday.

“The teaser will hit the digital world on November 2, 2023. That’s not all. Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a birthday event for his fans in Mumbai, and will see the teaser with all his fans on his special day,” said the source.

Further, the source reveals that Dunki's teaser will introduce the audience to the world created by Rajkumar Hirani over the last few years.

"It's a special film for all the stakeholders and the campaign is going to be special too. Dunki will see a different avatar of SRK, and the audience are on for a ride this Christmas," added the source.

Dunki is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. It is slated to release on December 22, 2023, in India. However, the film will be theatrically released in overseas territories a day prior.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead alongside Boman Irani.

