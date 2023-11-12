Director's Cut: Khichdi 2 Writer/Director Aatish Kapadia: Much Of My Writing Is Influenced By The Women Around Me

Writer/Director Aatish Kapadia has let his pen do the talking across different mediums of entertainment, for over two decades. With his much anticipated Diwali release Khichdi 2 around the corner, Kapadia speaks to team Free Press Journal about the purpose of celebrating Diwali, how he is able to craft genuinely amazing women on-screen and why he distances himself from portraying the Gujarati community in a certain light.

Sharing his memory of his fondest Diwali till date, Aatish reveals, “My banner Hats Off Productions completed twenty years in September 2022. From television to films to now OTT, our banner has seen a lot of transition. It was during the festive days last year when I phoned JD (Majethia) and told him that I'm having the germ of another film. That led to the creation of Khichdi 2 and I'm glad that we now have a completed film, waiting to be released and entertain all of you. For me, the festival of Diwali has always held a different meaning in itself and much more than how it is usually celebrated.”

Read Also Khichdi 2 Actor Supriya Pathak Kapur: I Believe That Women Are Funnier Than Men

Whether it’s Maya Sarabhai or Jayshree and Hansa from the Parekh household, Aatish has scripted memorable women, on-screen. What does he opine about women’s ability to tell a joke? “A line in one of my recent favourite films Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani suggests that talent has no gender. So I don’t see how comedy is a gender-based issue. Much of my writing is influenced by the women around me and how they make their way through every situation with a lot of humour.”

Adding further, he says, “Even when we see on-screen, right from the days of Sridevi playing Charlie Chaplin in Mr. India to Madhuri Dixit to Vidya Balan recently in Tumhari Sulu, I believe that actresses are well-equipped to front good comedies. If you take a look at the kind of work done by Sarita Joshi who is 83, she can give a lot of youngsters a run for their money, despite her seniority and experience. I don’t see anything in this debate apart from the fact that the ones keeping such perceptions are very patriarchal by nature.”

Read Also Jamnadas Majethia On Khichdi 2: We Did Not Want To Make A Sequel Just For The Sake Of Making One

When it comes to portraying a certain community, many of the jokes can be borderline offensive. How does Aatish manage that? “I was always aware that my characters are Gujarati so I don’t need to add anything additional to play into the Gujarati stereotype. I’m aware that the community has been projected in cinema for comic effect a lot”

As we conclude our chat, Aatish reaffirms, “But, we know we aren’t laughing material for anyone. Having said that, as a filmmaker, I’ve always made a conscious effort to steer clear from cliches,” he signs off.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)