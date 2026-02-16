Rajpal Yadav Gets Interim Bail Till March 18, Actor To Walk Out Of Tihar Jail After 11 Days

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The relief will remain in effect till March 18.

Reportedly, the bail was granted after the actor paid Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant. He will now walk out of Tihar Jail after 11 days.

The development comes amid ongoing legal proceedings against the actor in a financial dispute related to an alleged dishonoured cheque.

Yadav had moved a bail application seeking permission to attend a family wedding. His interim plea was initially heard on February 12, but the matter was later deferred to February 16.

Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi HC dismissed his last-minute request seeking additional time in a prolonged cheque bounce and loan default case.

The HC directed him to undergo a six-month sentence, noting repeated non-compliance with its earlier orders. The matter, which traces back to 2010, concerns unpaid dues that reportedly mounted to nearly Rs 9 crore after the collapse of his production venture, Ata Pata Laapata.