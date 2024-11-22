Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets SOLD OUT: Gold Within 6 Mins, Silver In Just 50 Seconds

Photo Via Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh's concert passes for Mumbai went live on Zomato Live, the official promoter of the tour today, November 22, 2024. The event is scheduled to take place on December 19, the venue, however, is under the wraps. As soon as the tickets went live, it got sold out within minutes.

The Silver category tickets, priced at Rs 4,999, sold out in just 50 seconds, while the Gold category was gone within 6 minutes. As of now, for Diljit’s fans, Fan Pit tickets are priced at Rs 21,999, while MIP Lounge: Standing tickets are available for Rs 60,000.

Diljit will also be performing in Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and ihe Indian leg of Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will wrap up the India leg of the tour right before New Year in Guwahati.

Earlier, Diljit said in a statement, "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together - I can promise you a night you'll never forget!"

On the acting front, Diljit will star in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in the lead.

Border 2 is slated to release on January 23, 2026. It has been declared "India's biggest war film" by the makers.

He also has No Entry 2 in his pipeline. The film will also feature Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.