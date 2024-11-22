 Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets SOLD OUT: Gold Within 6 Mins, Silver In Just 50 Seconds
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDiljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets SOLD OUT: Gold Within 6 Mins, Silver In Just 50 Seconds

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets SOLD OUT: Gold Within 6 Mins, Silver In Just 50 Seconds

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Mumbai on December 19 as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour. The tickets for the concert went live on Zomato Live today. While the venue remains undisclosed, silver tickets, Rs 4,999, sold out in 50 seconds and gold tickets, Rs 11,999, in 6 minutes.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh's concert passes for Mumbai went live on Zomato Live, the official promoter of the tour today, November 22, 2024. The event is scheduled to take place on December 19, the venue, however, is under the wraps. As soon as the tickets went live, it got sold out within minutes.

The Silver category tickets, priced at Rs 4,999, sold out in just 50 seconds, while the Gold category was gone within 6 minutes. As of now, for Diljit’s fans, Fan Pit tickets are priced at Rs 21,999, while MIP Lounge: Standing tickets are available for Rs 60,000.

Read Also
Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: Tickets For The Lover Singer's Show Come With A Hefty Price Tag
article-image

Diljit will also be performing in Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and ihe Indian leg of Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will wrap up the India leg of the tour right before New Year in Guwahati.

Earlier, Diljit said in a statement, "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together - I can promise you a night you'll never forget!"

FPJ Shorts
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variants See Price Increase of Rs 50,000
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variants See Price Increase of Rs 50,000
IPL 2025: Top 5 Oldest Players At Mega Auction
IPL 2025: Top 5 Oldest Players At Mega Auction
Nagarjuna Reveals Father ANR Faced Mockery For 'Feminine' Mannerisms, Attempted Suicide: 'Went Deep Into Sea Water...'
Nagarjuna Reveals Father ANR Faced Mockery For 'Feminine' Mannerisms, Attempted Suicide: 'Went Deep Into Sea Water...'
India’s Forex Reserves Fall $17.76 Billion, Slipping To $657.89 Billion
India’s Forex Reserves Fall $17.76 Billion, Slipping To $657.89 Billion
Read Also
'Desh Ki Beti Ka Apaman...': Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS Netizens For Trolling Female Fan Who Cried...
article-image

On the acting front, Diljit will star in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in the lead.

Border 2 is slated to release on January 23, 2026. It has been declared "India's biggest war film" by the makers.

Read Also
Diljit Dosanjh Playfully Calls Out Fans For Watching His Concert For Free From Ahmedabad Hotel...
article-image

He also has No Entry 2 in his pipeline. The film will also feature Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagarjuna Reveals Father ANR Faced Mockery For 'Feminine' Mannerisms, Attempted Suicide: 'Went Deep...

Nagarjuna Reveals Father ANR Faced Mockery For 'Feminine' Mannerisms, Attempted Suicide: 'Went Deep...

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets SOLD OUT: Gold Within 6 Mins, Silver In Just 50 Seconds

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets SOLD OUT: Gold Within 6 Mins, Silver In Just 50 Seconds

'He Asked Chance Milega Kya': Khushbu Sundar Reveals She Almost Slapped Hero After Being Harassed On...

'He Asked Chance Milega Kya': Khushbu Sundar Reveals She Almost Slapped Hero After Being Harassed On...

I Want To Talk Review: Abhishek Bachchan Steals The Show With His Performance As Indeed With His...

I Want To Talk Review: Abhishek Bachchan Steals The Show With His Performance As Indeed With His...

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Her Custom Louboutin Heels In A Golden Anarkali

Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Her Custom Louboutin Heels In A Golden Anarkali