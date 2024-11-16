 'Desh Ki Beti Ka Apaman...': Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS Netizens For Trolling Female Fan Who Cried Inconsolably At Jaipur Concert (VIDEO)
Diljit Dosanjh recently condemned the trolls' insensitive comments toward a female fan who cried inconsolably at his Jaipur concert. Defending her, he stated, "Music is an emotion. I have cried a lot listening to music. Only those who have emotions can cry. These girls—no one can stop them. They are independent; not only men but women earn, too. They earn and can enjoy themselves."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 08:45 AM IST
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Dil-Luminati India Tour with a performance at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26. Recently, a video went viral of a female fan crying inconsolably at his concert in Jaipur; however, netizens brutally trolled her. Diljit won the hearts of his fans when he stood up for her and slammed the trolls for their insensitive comments.

During his recent Hyderabad concert, Diljit said, "It's okay; it's okay to cry. Music is an emotion; it has a smile, it has a dance, it has a fight, it has a fall, it has a cry. I myself have cried a lot listening to music. Only those who have emotions can cry. I got you, I got you, don't you worry about that. These girls—no one can stop them. They are independent; not only men but women earn, too. They earn and can enjoy themselves."

Further, Diljit said in Punjabi, "Inna da apmaan karrahe ho, tussi desh di beti da apmaan karrae ho, main tenu das diya gal (You are insulting her, you are insulting the daughter of the country, I'm telling you)."

Sharing the video, Dosanjh captioned, ""A woman who knows her worth doesn’t need validation—she shines bright enough to light her own way." DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24."

