Diljit Dosanjh Pens Cryptic Note After Telangana Govt Bans Him From Singing Songs Promoting Drugs, Violence At Hyderabad Concert

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Hyderabad for the first time on November 15, Friday, as a part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, and ahead of it, the Telangana government imposed several restrictions on the songs that he could sing at the concert. While Diljit and his team have not issued an official statement on the government order, the singer penned a cryptic note on his social media ahead of his performance.

On Friday, hours before his concert, Diljit took to his Instagram to share a slew of photos from the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, in which he can be seen enjoying a sufi performance and posing with the singers. Along with that, he penned a cryptic caption that read, "Aandhi roke toh hum toofan...Toofan roke toh hum aag ka dariya (sic)."

The Telangana government in its notice mentioned that Diljit would not be allowed to sing songs having the mention of violence, drugs and alcohol during his Hyderabad concert. The notice issued by department of welfare of women and children, disabled and senior citizens (Rangareddy district), also warned him against using children during his show.

The notice stated that Diljit sang songs promoting drugs, alcohol and violence during his Delhi concerts on October 26 and 27, and the same would not be allowed in Hyderabad. The songs that are under the radar are 5 Taara, Case and Patiala Peg, among others.

Diljit kicked off his Dil-luminati Tour in India on October 26 with his high-octane concert in Delhi. Post Hyderabad, he will also be seen performing in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai and other cities, and ultimately wrapping up the tour in Guwahati on December 29.

Diljit's Delhi concert sparked a row after athletes accused the organisers of causing damage to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to set up the stage for the singer. Concert-goers too complained of chaos, mismanagement and lack of basic facilities like restrooms and drinking water at the venue.