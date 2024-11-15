 Diljit Dosanjh Will Not Sing THESE Songs Promoting Drugs, Alcohol & Violence As T'gana Govt Imposes Restrictions Ahead Of Hyderabad Concert
Diljit Dosanjh has been asked not to sing his songs which have the mention of alcohol and also the ones which promote violence and drugs during his Hyderabad concert. A notice issued to Diljit, by Telangana government, also warned him against using children during his show. Because of the notice, Diljit will not sing songs like Patiala Peg, Case and 5 Taara

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
article-image

The Telangana government has issued notice to singer Diljit Dosanjh who is all set to perform in Hyderabad on Friday (November 15) as a part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour India. The singer has been asked not to sing his songs which have the mention of alcohol and also the ones which promote violence and drugs.

According to a report in Indian Express, a Chandigarh resident, Panditrao Dharenavar, filed a representation to Telangana authorities to not allow Dosanjh to sing such songs during his Hyderabad concert.

Reportedly, the notice issued to Diljit, by department of welfare of women and children, disabled and senior citizens (Rangareddy district), also warned him against using children during his show.

The notice reportedly stated that Diljit has sung songs promoting alcohol, drugs and violence during his Delhi concerts on October 26 and 27.

Diljit asked not to sing THESE songs

It may be mentioned that the lines of his song 5 Taara express frustration by describing a scene where anger is channelled through drinking at a five-star liquor store.

The lyrics of Case (Jeb vichon (a)feem labbhi hai, feem labbhi hai.. mittran tey case chalda, case chalda) depict a situation where opium is found in a pocket, leading to an ongoing police investigation.

The third song, which is problematic according to the complainant, is Patiala Peg (Ehda ni sukhaala chaddi da.. Patiala peg laa chaddi da) as the song conveys a sense of drowning one's sorrows with a strong drink, specifically a generous "Patiala peg."

article-image

Diljit has not reacted to the notice yet.

The actor-singer kicked off his 10-city India tour on October 26 in Delhi. He also performed in Jaipur earlier this month. Diljit's concert will next take place in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, wrapping up in Guwahati on December 29.

