'100 Phones Stolen, No Water': Fans Accuse Diljit Dosanjh's Jaipur Concert Organisers Of Poor Security & Management, Request Singer To Help Them (VIDEO)

Singer Diljit Dosanjh performed at RIICO Industrial Area, Sitapura in Jaipur on November 3. Several videos of his electrifying performance have been doing the rounds on social media platforms, however, concert-goers were disappointed with the organisers due to poor management and lack of security at the venue. Some fans complained of no drinking water, and revealed that as many as 100 mobile phones were stolen during the concert.

A video has surfaced on social media in which a female fan is heard sharing her ordeal. Opening up about her 'disappointing' experience, a fan said, "We arrived at 2 pm to secure spots close to the stage, having purchased gold tickets priced at Rs 7999 plus 18 percent GST. Unfortunately, the management was extremely inadequate; there was no water available in a place like Jaipur. We managed to survive only by requesting water from others."

Fans further said that when the concert ended, they realised that their mobile phones were missing and reportedly, nearly 50 phone were robbed.

"I retraced my steps and searched everywhere, only to find around 15-20 other concert-goers in the same predicament, also looking for their stolen phones. We then rushed to the Sanganer Sadar Thana police station to file a complaint. They did provide us with a copy of the FIR but offered no further assistance," a fan further stated.

"Now, I’m left wondering whom to blame—was it the concert management that charges so much for tickets yet provides no security, or the police, who, despite the presence of 600-1000 officers, seemed clueless? After the concert, there was complete chaos as the crowd rushed towards the exit, highlighting the lack of effective management and safety measures," the fan added.

In another video, fans are seen requesting Diljit to look into the matter and help them. They are spotted outside a police station, complaining about no action being taken against the culprits.

In a similar situation, fans were left with a bitter aftertaste due to poor management and chaos at JLN Stadium in Delhi after Diljit's concert, a part of his Dil-Luminati India tour.

Several people, who attended the concert last month, shared their upsetting ordeal on social media later. While some said that the concert started way beyond its scheduled time, others complained that there were terrible provisions for basic facilities like washrooms and drinking water.

Not just that, but heavy traffic was also reported on the road leading to JLN Stadium and commuters complained of inconvenience due to the concert.

The Delhi show had kicked off Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati 10-city tour, which will take him to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, wrapping up in Guwahati on December 29.