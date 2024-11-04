Diljit Dosanjh Apologises To Fans Who Fell Victim To Ticket Scam During Jaipur Concert: 'We Are Not Responsible'

Singer Diljit Dosanjh apologised to his fans who got scammed while booking tickets for his concert. During his Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Jaipur on Sunday (November 3), Diljit addressed the issue and expressed his regret.

The actor-singer said that he and his team is not responsible for the scam and urged his fans to be cautious while booking tickets online.

"If anyone has been affected by a ticket scam, I apologise. We are not responsible for this. Authorities are looking into the matter." He reportedly stated that the tickets for his concert got sold out quickly and even they were surprised to see the response.

"Our tickets sold out so fast, even we didn't get to know," Diljit added.

BEAUTIFUL PINK CITY JAIPUR RAJASTHAN 📌



It was Beautiful Experience 🙏🏽



Dal Bati Churma Khaa Ke Aana Baut BHANGRA HONEY WALA HAI AAJ SHAAM Ko 😎🤟🏾



DIL-LUMINATI TOUR

Year 24 🪷 pic.twitter.com/HjQtuKPgcy — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 3, 2024

Ahead of the Jaipur concert, Rajasthan Police had issued a warning regarding the sale of fake tickets.

"SCAM ALERT!! Beware of fake tickets! Only valid tickets will be valid for entry into Diljit Dosanjh's concert. Only tickets sold by Zomato Live and Scope Entertainment are valid, all others are invalid," the had mentioned in a social media post.

"Entry will not be allowed with fake tickets. Be cautious of fake ticket sellers and stay away from unauthorized purchase/sale. And share this information with Jaipur Police #DiljitDosanjh #Jaipurpolice," their post further read.

SCAM ALERT !!

फर्जी टिकटों से सावधान !

दिलजीत दोसांझ के कॉन्सर्ट में प्रवेश के लिए केवल वैध टिकट ही मान्य होंगे।

जोमाटो लाइव और स्कोप एंटरटेनमेंट द्वारा बेचे गए टिकट ही वैध है, अन्य सभी अवैध है। pic.twitter.com/QlB7QJyMbP — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) November 2, 2024

Online ticket scam

Diljit kicked off his Dil-Luminati India Tour with a performance at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26. While huge crowd gathered, some were left disappointed after getting scammed at the venue in Delhi and others were unable to enter after discovering their tickets were fake.

One fan had revealed purchasing a ticket for Rs 10,000 only to recieve a fake ticket in return.

The Delhi show kicked off Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati 10-city tour, which will take him to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, wrapping up in Guwahati on December 29.