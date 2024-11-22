Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: Tickets For The Lover Singer's Show Come With A Hefty Price Tag

Photo Via Instagram

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, has finally added a show in Mumbai for his fans. The singer will perform in Mumbai on December 19. The tickets for Dosanjh's Mumbai concert will go live today, November 22, 2024, and they are divided into three distinct categories: Silver, Gold, and Lounge.

Pre-sales for select HSBC bank card holders will begin at 2 p.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. Before this, ticket prices for the Mumbai concert were revealed, and it comes with a hefty price tag of nearly Rs 60,000 for the lounge area.

Check it out:

The 60,000 tickets come with a list of benefits yet to be revealed. The Indian leg of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour kicked off on October 26 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Before the India leg of the Dil-Luminati tour, he performed in Canada, the US, Australia, England, Italy, and New Zealand.

The Lover singer will perform next in Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14.

Diljit will wrap up the India leg of the tour right before New Year in Guwahati.dil

Recently, Diljit was served a notice to prohibit the promotion of alcohol, drugs, and violence in his songs ahead of his Hyderabad concert. The singer tweaked his songs Lemonade and 5 Taara, but took a dig at the situation, stating that he would stop singing alcohol-themed songs if all the 'thekas' (liquor shops) in the country were shut down.

