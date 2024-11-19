Diljit Dosanjh's Fans Get Emotional During His Ahmedabad Concert, Singer Receives Ring & Other Gifts From Them (VIDEO)

As a part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Several pictures and videos of his electrifying performance have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Diljit also gave a glimpse of the love and affection fans showered upon him during his show. He also received several gifts from his fans.

In one of the videos posted by Diljit on his Instagram account, the singer is seen walking down the stage mid concert to interact with his fans.

The now-viral video opened with a woman all smiles as she slid a ring onto Diljit's little finger. She then held his hand, placed it on her forehead, and kissed it. Soon after, someone else draped a stole around the singer's neck. The crowd erupted with female fans shouting "Love you," and some were seen getting emotional.

Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, "Je Sara Kush Oh Aap Hee kar riha.. Tan Nafart V Odi Te PYAR v Oda.. Mera Mujh Mai Kich Naahi Jo Kich Hai So Tera (It's all you, ones who love me or hate me. I'm nothing on my own, everything is given by you)🙏🏽 Ahmedabad."

The actor-singer kicked off his 10-city India tour on October 26 in Delhi. He also performed in Jaipur and Hyderabad earlier this month. Diljit's concert will next take place in Mumbai, Lucknow, Pune, Indore, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and more. He will wrap up his Dil-Luminati India tour in Guwahati on Deceber29.

Diljit enjoys a huge fan following, not only in India but across the globe.