 Diljit Dosanjh's Fans Get Emotional During His Ahmedabad Concert, Singer Receives Ring & Other Gifts From Them (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDiljit Dosanjh's Fans Get Emotional During His Ahmedabad Concert, Singer Receives Ring & Other Gifts From Them (VIDEO)

Diljit Dosanjh's Fans Get Emotional During His Ahmedabad Concert, Singer Receives Ring & Other Gifts From Them (VIDEO)

Diljit Dosanjh gave a glimpse of the love and affection fans showered upon him during his Ahmedabad show. He also received several gifts from his fans. In one of the videos posted by Diljit on Instagram, the singer is seen walking down the stage mid concert to interact with his fans. While some fans got emotional, others kissed his hand and screamed 'Love you'. Diljit enjoys a huge fan following

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
article-image

As a part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Several pictures and videos of his electrifying performance have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Diljit also gave a glimpse of the love and affection fans showered upon him during his show. He also received several gifts from his fans.

In one of the videos posted by Diljit on his Instagram account, the singer is seen walking down the stage mid concert to interact with his fans.

The now-viral video opened with a woman all smiles as she slid a ring onto Diljit's little finger. She then held his hand, placed it on her forehead, and kissed it. Soon after, someone else draped a stole around the singer's neck. The crowd erupted with female fans shouting "Love you," and some were seen getting emotional.

Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, "Je Sara Kush Oh Aap Hee kar riha.. Tan Nafart V Odi Te PYAR v Oda.. Mera Mujh Mai Kich Naahi Jo Kich Hai So Tera (It's all you, ones who love me or hate me. I'm nothing on my own, everything is given by you)🙏🏽 Ahmedabad."

FPJ Shorts
NTPC Green Energy IPO Day 1: Subscribed 33% As Retail Investors Lead; Check GMP, Listing Date, And More
NTPC Green Energy IPO Day 1: Subscribed 33% As Retail Investors Lead; Check GMP, Listing Date, And More
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Khadakwasala Constituency: Everything About Parties, Winners, Losers & Vote Share
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Khadakwasala Constituency: Everything About Parties, Winners, Losers & Vote Share
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Junnar Constituency: All About Parties, Past Results, Candidates & Vote Share
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Junnar Constituency: All About Parties, Past Results, Candidates & Vote Share
VIDEO: Pervert Caught Masturbating Inside Maternity Ward In Front Of Female Patients In Uttarakhand's Kotdwar
VIDEO: Pervert Caught Masturbating Inside Maternity Ward In Front Of Female Patients In Uttarakhand's Kotdwar
Read Also
Diljit Dosanjh Playfully Calls Out Fans For Watching His Concert For Free From Ahmedabad Hotel...
article-image

The actor-singer kicked off his 10-city India tour on October 26 in Delhi. He also performed in Jaipur and Hyderabad earlier this month. Diljit's concert will next take place in Mumbai, Lucknow, Pune, Indore, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and more. He will wrap up his Dil-Luminati India tour in Guwahati on Deceber29.

Diljit enjoys a huge fan following, not only in India but across the globe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Got Latent's Samay Raina Wants 'Ad Revenue' From Deepika Padukone Depression Joke: 'Outrage...

India's Got Latent's Samay Raina Wants 'Ad Revenue' From Deepika Padukone Depression Joke: 'Outrage...

Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar To Rishab Shetty's Kantara: List Of Films To Premiere At IFFI 2024 In Goa

Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar To Rishab Shetty's Kantara: List Of Films To Premiere At IFFI 2024 In Goa

Dhanush's Father Kasthuri Raja REACTS To Nayanthara's Explosive Open Letter: 'No Time To Answer...

Dhanush's Father Kasthuri Raja REACTS To Nayanthara's Explosive Open Letter: 'No Time To Answer...

Mom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Quits Kundali Bhagya After 7.5 Years, Pens Emotional Note: 'Real-Life Fairy...

Mom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Quits Kundali Bhagya After 7.5 Years, Pens Emotional Note: 'Real-Life Fairy...

Diljit Dosanjh's Fans Get Emotional During His Ahmedabad Concert, Singer Receives Ring & Other Gifts...

Diljit Dosanjh's Fans Get Emotional During His Ahmedabad Concert, Singer Receives Ring & Other Gifts...