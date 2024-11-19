Diljit Dosanjh Playfully Calls Out Fans For Watching His Concert For Free From Ahmedabad Hotel Balcony: 'Game Kar Gaye' (VIDEO)

Photo Via Instagram/@shubham.baid.90

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as a part of his Dil-Luminati Tour in India. During his performance, he noticed several fans watching the show from a hotel balcony for free. In a lighthearted moment, Diljit paused his performance midway and playfully called out to the fans.

He stood still and stared at them for watching the concert without tickets. Pointing at the crowd on the balcony, Diljit was heard saying, "Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bara accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (Those who are sitting in the hotel balcony, this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us). Without tickets, huh?"

Check out the video:

Later, he continued to sing the hit song Lemonade.

The video was shared by an user on Instagram with the caption, "Gift city club vale game khel gaye (The gift city club outsmarted him)."

Recently, Diljit was served a notice to prohibit the promotion of alcohol, drugs, and violence in his songs ahead of his Hyderabad concert. The singer tweaked his songs Lemonade and 5 Taara, but took a dig at the situation, stating that he would stop singing alcohol-themed songs if all the 'thekas' (liquor shops) in the country were shut down

Diljit also took a dig at his fellow artists, especially actors from Bollywood, who endorse various alcohol brands and said, "Let's start a movement—if all states ban liquor consumption completely, I will never sing a song about alcohol again in my entire life. Is this possible?"

"During COVID, everything was closed except liquor shops. You can’t fool the youth. If not a complete ban, then at least declare a dry day in your state on the day of my performance, and I will refrain from singing any alcohol-related song," the Lover singer said.