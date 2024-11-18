'Mujhe Chhedo Mat': Diljit Dosanjh VOWS To Never Sing Songs About Alcohol Again IF Govt Bans Sale Of Liquor In All States (VIDEO)

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in Ahmedabad on Sunday as part of his ongoing Dil-luminati India Tour, and during his performance, he called out the government for selling alcohol but questioning him for singing songs on those lines. It all began after the Telangana government issued an order banning Diljit from singing songs with alcohol and violence references in them ahead of his Hyderabad concert on Saturday.

At the start of his concert in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Diljit addressed the crowd, and taking a dig at the Telangana government's order, said, "I have a good news for you all. I didn't receive any notice today. I have another good news: I won't sing any songs mentioning alcohol today as well. Because Gujarat is dry state."

Diljit mentioned the debate over the mention of alcohol in his songs, and further said, "I have sung more than dozens of devotional songs. In the past 10 days, I released two devotional songs -- one on Lord Shiva and another on Guru Nanak -- but no one's talking about it. Everyone is talking about patiala peg in my song. I heard a news anchor say that if a Bollywood actor talks about alcohol, he gets criticised, but a singer is doing the same and no one is questioning him."

Bollywood celebs advertise alcohol, I don't: Diljit Dosanjh

He went on to say, "I'm not calling people personally and asking them to drink alcohol. I'm just singing a song. And there are dozens and dozens of songs in Bollywood with alcohol references. I have 2-4 songs that mention alcohol, and if you have a problem then I won't sing those songs. It is very easy for me to tweak these songs bro, because I don't consume alcohol myself."

Diljit then called out the double standards of the celeb culture in the country and questioned the advertisement of alcohol by Bollywood celebs. "Bollywood celebs do commercials of alcohol. Diljit Dosanjh doesn't do these advertisements. Then why are you messing with me? I am just doing my work here, I perform at concerts and entertain people. Aap mujhe chhedo mat," he stated, sternly.

Diljit challenges govt to ban liquor sale

Diljit sent the crowd roaring as he then declared that he would stop singing songs about alcohol if the government stops the sale of alcohol throughout the country. "Let us begin a movement here. If all the states of India declare themselves as dry states, I promise I will completely stop singing songs about alcohol. I promise you all. But will this happen? It is a huge revenue. Everything was shut during COVID-19 but not liquor stores. Aap youth ko fuddu nahi bana sakte," he stated.

He didn't just stop there, and asked, "I have another offer. Wherever I go and perform, you announce a dry day in the state only for that one day, and I promise I won't sing songs about alcohol. Will it be possible?"

"I am a fan of Gujarat government for declaring this place as dry state. I fully support this. I want Amritsar also to be declared as dry city. It's our Babaji's place. Aap theke band kar do, main sharab ke gaane gaana band kar dunga," he concluded.

As the video of Diljit's fiery speech went viral, netizens lauded the singer and called the ban order on his songs referring to alcohol and violence 'nonsensical'.

On Saturday, Diljit won hearts after he found loopholes in the Telangana government's order and tweaked the lyrics of his songs during the Hyderabad concert. He changed the word 'theka' to 'hotel' and 'daaru' to 'coke', and it was a win-win situation for all the parties.