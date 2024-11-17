 Daaru To Coke, Theka To Hotel: Diljit Dosanjh Finds Loopholes In Telangana Govt's Ban Order At Hyderabad Concert, Wins Internet
Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh won over his fans once again in his own style after he tweaked the lyrics of his songs at his Hyderabad concert on Saturday. Ahead of the concert, the Telangana government had issued an order, banning him from singing songs that mentioned violence, alcohol and drugs, and the singer impressed his fans by finding a quirky loophole in the order.

Several videos of Diljit from the concert have now gone viral in which he can be seen changing words related to alcohol and violence in his songs, 5 Taara and Lemonade, that were under the government's censorship radar. Instead of the original line 'Tainu teri daaru ch pasand aa Lemonade', the singer changed it to 'Tainu teri coke ch pasand aa Lemonade'.

Similarly, in the song 5 Taara, Diljit changed the lyrics of '5 Taara theke utthe' to '5 Taara hotel vich'. The singer was seen laughing himself as he surprised the audience with the tweaked lyrics.

article-image

"Bro found a loophole," a user commented under one of his videos, while another wrote, "Telangana Government really thought they could water down Diljit’s vibe...joke's on them!"

During the concert, Diljit also indirectly addressed the row over his songs and said, "When artists come to India from other countries, they are allowed to do whatever they like, sing whatever they want, koi tension nahi... But when an artist from your own country is singing, people have so many problems. But I'll tell you something. God is with me, I won't let this go."

Diljit Dosanjh's reply to Telengana government who asked him to censor lyrics related to violence or alcohol.
byu/sheilakijawani_gone inBollyBlindsNGossip

He also said that some people cannot digest the fact that his concerts are sold out all around the globe. "Bro, I've been working for many many years now. I have not become famous in a day," he said.

article-image

Diljit kicked off his Dil-luminati Tour in India on October 26 with his high-octane concert in Delhi. Post Hyderabad, he will also be seen performing in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai and other cities, and ultimately wrapping up the tour in Guwahati on December 29.

