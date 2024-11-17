 Diljit Dosanjh Takes Dig At Telangana Govt For Banning His Songs With Alcohol, Violence References: 'Foreign Singers Allowed To Do Everything' (VIDEO)
During his Hyderabad concert on Saturday, singer Diljit Dosanjh took a dig at the Telangana government for banning his songs with alcohol and violence references. "When artists come here from other countries, they are allowed to do whatever they want...but when an artist from your own country is singing, people have problems," he said.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh enthralled the audience at his Hyderabad concert on Saturday night, and while at it, he took a dig at the Telangana government for banning certain songs by the singer. He also mentioned that some people cannot "digest" the fact that he was hosting concerts at such a large scale across the globe.

For those unversed, the Telangana government had issued an order banning Diljit from singing his songs that mentioned alcohol, drugs and violence at his Hyderabad concert on Saturday. In the midst of his performance, the singer addressed the issue and without taking names, said, "When artists come to India from other countries, they are allowed to do whatever they like, sing whatever they want, koi tension nahi... But when an artist from your own country is singing, people have so many problems," he said, adding that such hinderances would not deter him.

Diljit Dosanjh's reply to Telengana government who asked him to censor lyrics related to violence or alcohol.
He went on to say, "Some people cannot digest the fact that such big shows are happening, that tickets are getting sold out in 2 minutes... Bro, I've been working for many many years now. I have not become famous in a day."

Diljit also spoke on the issue of blackmarketing of tickets and stated that it is a problem that the entire world is facing, and no country has managed to find a proper solution for it yet. "Government ispe kaam kar rahi hai," he added.

Diljit performed for a packed stadium in Hyderabad, and the censoring of his songs did not deter him from enchanting his fans. Instead, he gave a hilarious twist to his own songs, and changed certain words related to alcohol and violence in the tracks that had them and performed them live.

Diljit kicked off his Dil-luminati Tour in India on October 26 with his high-octane concert in Delhi. Post Hyderabad, he will also be seen performing in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai and other cities, and ultimately wrapping up the tour in Guwahati on December 29.

