 Diljit Dosanjh FALLS On Stage During Energetic Performance At Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral
Singer Diljit Dosanjh was spotted slipping and falling on stage while performing in Ahmedabad on Sunday as part of his Dil-luminati Tour India. A video of the incident has gone viral. Assuring his fans that he was okay, he said to the organisers, "The fire that you guys are launching here, don't do that. It's spilling oil on the stage."

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh averted a major mishap during his Ahmedabad concert, held on Sunday. The singer performed in Ahmedabad as part of his ongoing Dil-luminati Tour India, and during that, he slipped and fell on stage, leaving his fans concerned.

A video of the incident has now gone viral in which the singer can be seen singing the song, Patiala Peg, at the concert. In the midst of his performance, he suddenly slipped and fell on the stage, but quickly regained his composure. He then stopped the performance midway and asked the organisers to be careful about using certain props.

Diljit Dosanjh fell during his Live concert in Ahmedabad! Bro fell at the right lyrics "Hor Kisi te Dul gaya"!!
byu/TheCalm_Wave inBollyBlindsNGossip

"The fire that you guys are launching here, don't do that. Oil is getting spilled on the stage from it," he informed the organisers, before resuming his performance, and assuring his fans saying, "I'm okay, I'm okay."

As the crowd roared, Diljit continued with his performance as if nothing happened, and enthralled the thousands of people who were packed in the stadium.

During the same concert, Diljit addressed the crowd over the row around the mention of alcohol and violence in his songs. Ahead of his Hyderabad concert, the Telangana government had sent him a notice, forbidding him from singing songs with references of alcohol, drugs and violence in them. However, Diljit went on to perform the mentioned songs, but tweaked words like 'daaru' to 'coke', and 'theka' to 'hotel', thus finding a loophole in the notice and also entertaining his fans.

Addressing the same, Diljit announced that he would not mention alcohol in his songs in Ahmedabad as well as Gujarat is a dry state. Not just that, but he also warned haters to not mess with him and challenged the government to ban the sale of alcohol in the country, promising that if they do it, then he would never mention alcohol in his songs again.

Diljit will next perform in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Indore and Chandigarh, before finally wrapping up in Guwahati on December 29.

