'Yeh Bhi Copy': Netizens Upset With Diljit Dosanjh After His Guards Use Anti-Paparazzi Lights To Block Cameras (VIDEO)

After wrapping up his concerts this weekend in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh landed in Mumbai in the late hours of Monday. And as the eagerly-waiting paparazzi finally got a glimpse of the singer, his guards flashed their anti-pap lights at the cameras, thus stopping photographers from clicking his photos.

In a video that has now gone viral, Diljit can be seen stepping out of the private airport terminal in Kalina, and as he walked towards his car, he greeted the airport staff with folded hands. But as soon as he reached outside, his guards flashed bright lights at the cameras, thus obstructing their view. The singer quickly zoomed off in his car, leaving the paps disappointed as they could not get a picture despite waiting for hours at end.

The incident did not sit well with netizens, who slammed the singer for his high-handedness, and some also pointed out how a similar technique was used by American social media personality only a dew days ago when he visited India.

"I don't understand the fake hype created for this average singer, Diljit Dosanjh. Look how his bouncers treat media with laser lights so they can't take photos (sic)," a user wrote on X. Another netizen stated, "This is the height of stupidity."

I don't understand the fake hype created for this average singer, Diljit Dosanjh.



Look how his bouncers treat media with laser lights so they can't take photos.



I will not even pay ₹20 to watch his concert. pic.twitter.com/UAC8AT3gio — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) November 18, 2024

Netizens also called him out for 'copying' Logan Paul, and noted how Diljit never used the technique before, which is otherwise quite common in western countries. "Technique copied successfully," and Instagram user commented, and other wrote, "Sabko Logan Paul banna hai".

Diljit will next perform in Lucknow on November 22, and on November 24, he is set to enthrall the audience in Pune, as he will perform in the city for the first time.

He will also be seen performing in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh, before eventually concluding in Guwahati on December 29.