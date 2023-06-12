Did Kanye West Serve Sushi On Naked Women At 46th Birthday Bash? Shocking Photos Go Viral

American rapper Kanye West has been in the news of late for all wrong reasons and his list of shockers seems to have no end. Just when everyone thought that West was done with his controversies, shocking photos from his 46th birthday bash have surfaced online, in which sushi can be seen served on the bare bodies of naked women.

Shocking visuals from the birthday party were shared online by a Twitter handle named Pop Crave, and in those, a naked woman can be seen lying on a table with sushi all over her body.

The practice of serving food on bare bodies of women is known as Nyotaimori and it has been banned in several countries, tagging it as sexist and humiliating.

Did Kanye West practice Nyotaimori?

West celebrated his 46th birthday on June 8 and he hosted a party over the weekend for his friends and close ones.

In the photos which are reportedly from inside the bash, a woman can be seen lying sans clothes on a table with sushi placed all over her body and between her legs. Candles can also be seen placed around her.

Shockingly, North West, who is Kanye's daughter with Kim Kardashian, had also attended the party, and she was reportedly spotted with the rapper's rumoured present wife, Bianca Censori.

Kanye West's controversies

This is not the first time that West has grabbed eyeballs over some bizarre act or statement. A few days ago, the rapper's private school named Donda Academy in California, was accused of breaking serious health and safety rules.

The academy, named after the rapper's late mother, was charged with allegations of violating multiple rules, including locking students inside and only feeding them sushi.

Last year, West was criticised for his antisemitic remarks and he has also been pulled up for his sexist comments time and again.