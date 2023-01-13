Who is Bianca Censori? Yeezy architect married to rapper Kanye West - Check pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
Kanye West and Bianca Censori
West had released a song titled "Censori Overload,” in early December 2022; well that was a hint!
Reportedly, West married Bianca Censori in Beverly Hills on Jan 12, less than two months after finalising his divorce with Kim Kardashian
Bianca Censori is said to have graduated with a bachelor of architecture in 2017
Censori reportedly went back to school to get her master of architecture between 2019 and 2020
Binaca Censori is reportedly also an entrepreneur. She had started a jewellery company called Nylons after graduating high school
She has also worked as an architect and as a design consultant at an Australian firm
It is said that Censori deactivated her social media account at the start of this week after rumours of her marriage with West appeared in the media