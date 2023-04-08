 Kanye West’s private school ACCUSED of illegal and unhealthy practices; shocking details inside
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Kanye West's Donda Academy, a private Christian prep school in California's Simi Valley, is facing serious accusations of breaking health and safety rules.

The academy, named after the rapper's late mother, has been accused of violating multiple rules, including locking students inside and only feeding them sushi.

Teachers were fired for raising the issue

According to a wrongful termination suit filed in LA County, former teachers Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers were fired after they raised concerns about the potential dangers to students, including code violations.

Hailey and Byers claim that during their time at the school, it was locked from the outside and students were forced to remain indoors all day.

No health, cleaning aides and weird practises

The lawsuit also alleges that medications were stored haphazardly, there was no school nurse on site, 

As per the complaint filed, the storage of medications was also unsystematic while cleaning was restricted as West doesn’t believe in ‘chemical-based’ cleaning products.

Furthermore, the suit claims that the students were only given one sushi meal per day and were forced to sit on the floor to eat their lunch since there were no tables or chairs available.

The case also mentioned some weird protocols at the academy like crossword puzzles not allowed to be hung on walls and kids being banned to go on the second floor as Kanye West ‘was reportedly scared of stairs’.

The teachers claim that they complained to the school's principal about the school's 'unlawful' educational practices but were labeled as 'aggressive' and were eventually fired without any reason given.

Kanye West 'bad' at school administration?

Attorney Ron Zambrano, who is representing Hailey and Byers, stated that "It’s evident that Kanye West is as bad at managing the school as his personal and professional life, which creates a risky and unethical school environment, not suitable for kids.” Zambrano also emphasized that West needs to focus on his music and not on school administration.

The allegations against Donda Academy are serious and, if proven true, could result in legal repercussions for the rapper. As of now, West has not responded to the accusations publicly, and it remains to be seen how he will handle the situation.

